By Isha Sharma 05:03 pm Mar 02, 202405:03 pm

What's the story Priyanka Chopra Jonas is going places in Hollywood, signing projects one after the other. The Bajirao Mastani actor has now signed her next film, The Bluff, directed by Frank E Flowers (Haven) and produced by AGBO Studios and Amazon MGM Studios. Chopra Jonas will portray a former female pirate who must defend her family when her past resurfaces. Karl Urban (The Boys) is also in discussions to join the cast, reported Deadline.

Production details and streaming availability

Slated for a spring production start in Australia and set in the 19th century, The Bluff will be accessible for streaming on Amazon Prime Video in over 240 countries and territories globally. This has cemented the ties between Amazon MGM Studios, AGBO, and Chopra Jonas following the global success of their franchise Citadel, a 2023 release. Separately, season two of the spy thriller show is scheduled to commence production this year, with Joe Russo directing and AGBO executive producing it.

Screenplay and production team

Flowers collaborated with Joe Ballarini to co-write the screenplay for The Bluff. The film's production team includes AGBO's Anthony Russo, Joe, Angela Russo-Otstot, and Michael Disco; Cinestar Pictures's Cisely Saldana and Mariel Saldana; and Chopra Jonas. Executive producers of the project are AGBO's Kassee Whiting; Cinestar Pictures's Zoe Saldaña; Rocket Science's Thorsten Schumacher; Ballarini; and Flowers.

Chopra Jonas's projects as actor and producer

In addition to reprising her role as Nadia Sinh in Citadel 2, Chopra Jonas will also be seen in Heads of State alongside John Cena and Idris Elba. She also recently came aboard the Oscar-nominated documentary To Kill a Tiger as an executive producer. Moreover, her production company, Purple Pebble Pictures, currently has a first-look film and TV deal with Amazon MGM Studios.

Quick look at PCJ's journey in Hollywood

The Desi girl debuted in Hollywood with the three-season-long show Quantico. She stepped into English movies with Baywatch, also starring Dwayne Johnson and Zac Efron. She followed it up with her roles in Isn't It Romantic, A Kid Like Jake, and We Can Be Heroes. In 2021, she played Sati in the sci-fi film The Matrix Resurrections and garnered further popularity with her role in Citadel opposite Richard Madden.