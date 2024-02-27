Sean 'Diddy' Combs grapples with new sexual assault allegations

By Tanvi Gupta

What's the story Music industry titan Sean "Diddy" Combs is facing a fresh sexual assault lawsuit, filed by producer Rodney "Lil Rod" Jones in a New York court on Monday (local time). Jones claimed that Combs forced him into performing sexual acts and procuring sex workers for over a year while collaborating on Combs's latest album. Countering this, the rapper's attorney, Shawn Holley, dismissed the lawsuit as "pure fiction," asserting they possess "overwhelming, indisputable proof that his claims are complete lies."

Accusations

'Sexual misconduct': Details of Jones's allegations against Diddy

Jones alleged that Combs forcibly touched him as part of his "pattern and practice" of engaging in sexual misconduct. The music producer suspects Combs of drugging him and "remembers waking up naked, disoriented, and bewildered in bed with two sex workers and Combs." He claimed that Combs was "grooming him to pass him off to his friends." The 73-page lawsuit includes several graphic photos of parties at Combs's residence where minors and sex workers were allegedly trafficked and provided drugs.

Lawsuit

Jones is seeking $30M in damages

The lawsuit presents claims of assault, intentional infliction of emotional distress, and violations of sex trafficking laws, among others. Jones is seeking at least $30M in damages. Diddy's lawyer has refuted the allegations and stated, "Rod is nothing more than a liar who filed a $30M lawsuit shamelessly looking for an undeserved payday." They plan to address the allegations in court and take appropriate action against those who make them.

Claims

Producer claimed unfair compensation for his work on Combs's album

In addition to Combs, the lawsuit also implicates the rapper's chief of staff, Kristina Krorram; his son, Justin; Universal Music Group; and Combs Enterprises, among others. They are accused of conspiring with Combs and profiting from his alleged crimes. Moreover, Jones alleged that he wasn't adequately compensated for his role as a producer on Combs's The Love Album. To fund his legal efforts, he initiated an online crowdfunding campaign with a statement: "Assist Me in Suing Sean 'Diddy' Combs."

History of lawsuits

Previous lawsuits against Diddy

This legal action is the fifth of its kind against Combs since his former long-term partner, Cassie (born Casandra Ventura), accused him of sexual assault in November. Cassie alleged that Combs repeatedly raped and physically abused her for nearly 10 years. Combs denied these accusations, which have also been made by an anonymous woman who was a minor (17-year-old) at the time of the alleged assault, and Joi Dickerson-Neal, who briefly featured in one of Combs's music videos.