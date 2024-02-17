Everything to know about 49th People's Choice Awards

What's the story Get ready for the 49th People's Choice Awards, happening on Sunday night (Monday morning IST) at the Barker Hanger in Santa Monica, California. This event is set to honor the audience's favorite stars in music, TV, and movies of 2023, with winners determined through online voting. Big names like Beyoncé, Pedro Pascal, Stray Kids, and Kim Kardashian are among the nominees. Explore when and where to watch the ceremony.

Host, streaming details

Simu Liu to host this year's ceremony

Actor Simu Liu, known for his role in Shang Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings (2021), will host this year's ceremony. Unlike some hosts of previous award shows, Liu has pledged not to make jokes about Taylor Swift, declaring on X/Twitter, "There will be no [Swift] slander at the 2024 PCAs that's a personal guarantee (sic)." The ceremony, scheduled for Sunday at 8pm ET (6:30am Monday IST), will be broadcast on NBC and E! and stream on Peacock.

Leading nominees for movie and TV categories

Leading the movie nominations is Greta Gerwig's Barbie with a whopping nine nods, followed by Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer with six. Other top film contenders include The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes (five) and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 (four). On the TV side, Only Murders in the Building is leading the pack with seven nominations. Other noteworthy TV entries include Ted Lasso, The Last of Us, The Bear, and Law & Order: Special Victims Unit.

Who leads music category at People's Choice Awards?

Dominating the music category are Luke Combs, Nicki Minaj, Swift, and Morgan Wallen, each securing five nominations. Particularly noteworthy is Swift's recognition for her songs, social media impact, and the success of her record-breaking The Eras Tour concert film. The People's Choice Awards distinguish themselves by relying on public online votes across 45 diverse categories, encompassing honors such as the Bingeworthy Show of the Year and the Social Celebrity of the Year.

Performances, special honors

Lenny Kravitz, Adam Sandler to receive special honors

The awards show will feature amazing performances by pop sensation Kylie Minogue, country artist Lainey Wilson, and legendary guitarist-singer Lenny Kravitz. Notably, Minogue and Wilson, both Grammy winners this year, secured honors for Best Pop Dance Recording (Padam Padam) and Best Country Album (Bell Bottom Country), respectively. Four-time Grammy winner Kravitz is slated to be honored with the Music Icon Award, while actor Adam Sandler will receive the prestigious People's Icon Award during the ceremony.