Kim Ji-woong cleared of alleged 'cursing controversy': Here's what happened

By Tanvi Gupta 09:14 pm Feb 17, 202409:14 pm

What's the story K-pop star Kim Ji-woong of ZEROBASEONE has been cleared of allegations that he used a curse word during a fan video call after an investigation by the Korea Forensic Science Service (KFSS). The controversy began on February 2, when a video clip from a fan-signing event went viral, accusing Kim of using an expletive after saying goodbye to a fan. After forensic analysis, the suspicions have now finally been put to rest.

Context

Why does this story matter?

Being public figures, K-pop idols face stringent expectations regarding their behavior and language, both in public and on camera, reflecting South Korea's high moral standards. Profanity is strictly prohibited in normal conversation and on TV for these celebrities. In fact, the Korea Communications Standards Commission (KCSC) enforces rules on song lyrics, too. Some artists, like G-Dragon, have altered lyrics for performances to comply with these regulations.

Findings

KFSS's voice analysis findings

Korean media outlet Dispatch reported the results of the KFSS voice analysis, which examined audio and CCTV footage from the event to determine the truth of the allegations against Kim. They analyzed three segments of the audio from the video shared by the fan and found discrepancies in the frequencies between parts, indicating multiple voices in the audio. Based on this analysis, the KFSS concluded that the speakers in the first and second parts were different—clearing Kim of any wrongdoing.

Statement

'My heart didn't feel comfortable': Kim

On Saturday, the ZEROBASEONE member also broke his silence approximately two weeks after footage of the incident gained attention online. Kim addressed his fans with an apology, expressing gratitude to Ze_Rose (the fandom) for standing by him. "When I thought about how this incident wasn't something I had to bear on my own, but something that must have also affected Ze_Rose and caused you distress, my heart did not feel comfortable," Kim acknowledged.

Insights

Meanwhile, WAKEONE extended support for Kim

WAKEONE, the artist's agency, strongly denied the accusations since the beginning of the controversy. Earlier on Saturday, the agency issued a statement claiming forensic analysis of the recorded video revealed that the individual uttering the profane (Korean) word "ssibal" was not Kim. However, due to analysis limitations, it was challenging to identify the speaker accurately. The statement aimed to clarify the situation, asserting Kim's innocence based on forensic findings.

Activities

KCON to fan meets: ZEROBASEONE's upcoming activities

ZEROBASEONE, a nine-member group, made its debut in July 2023 with the extended play (EP) Youth in the Shade and is slated to remain active for two years and six months. They are set to perform at KCON HONG KONG 2024, with a meet and greet scheduled for March 31 this year. Additionally, the group plans to make a comeback later this year, engaging in more fan meetings and concerts to connect with its audience.