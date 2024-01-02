BLACKPINK's Jisoo to join brother's agency Blissoo for solo career

By Aikantik Bag 12:32 pm Jan 02, 2024

BLACKPINK's eternal saga of contract renewal ended after YG Entertainment revealed that the members are not renewing solo career contracts with the agency. Now, as per a Korean media outlet, BLACKPINK's Jisoo is signing with Blissoo, a subsidiary entertainment startup under Biomom, Inc., which has Jisoo's brother as the CEO. This news follows earlier rumors of Jisoo potentially joining G-Dragon's new agency.

Blissoo's connection to Biomom and Jisoo's solo plans

Speculation about Jisoo's move to Blissoo was fueled by a job posting from the agency featuring her picture. However, when asked about the connection, a Biomom, Inc. spokesperson said, "It's complicated to define the company's relationship with Blissoo. I don't know the CEO's family relationship either." Jisoo is anticipated to release her solo album in 2024.

Other members' solo career contract details

After renewing their group contract with YG Entertainment, all four BLACKPINK members—Jennie, Jisoo, Lisa, and Rosé—decided not to renew their individual contracts. This decision took effect on December 29, 2023, ending their solo promotions under YG Entertainment. Before Jisoo's move, Jennie launched her own label, OA, and has been actively engaging with fans on various social media platforms.