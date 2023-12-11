PENTAGON's Hui set for solo debut in January

By Aikantik Bag 05:05 pm Dec 11, 2023

PENTAGON's Hui to make solo debut in January 2024

PENTAGON fans, assemble! PENTAGON's Hui's solo debut news has been in the buzz for some time now. Recently, Daily Sports speculated the same and now the K-pop group's agency Cube Entertainment has released a statement regarding the matter. Cube Entertainment confirmed the news and stated, "It is true that Hui is preparing for his solo album. We are aiming to release [the album] in January of next year."

Hui's journey so far

Hui has been a key member of PENTAGON since its 2016 debut and has played a significant role in crafting hit songs like Shine, Naughty Boy, SHA LA LA, and Daisy, among others. In addition to his work with PENTAGON, Hui has showcased his talent as a producer for various projects. He created the Produce 101 Season 2 evaluation song Never, Wanna One's debut track Energetic, and the Produce X 101 evaluation song Boyness.

Hui's recent appearance on Mnet's 'Boys Planet'

Earlier in 2023, Hui gained even more popularity as a contestant on Mnet's reality show Boys Planet, where he finished at an impressive No. 13 in the final ranking. With Hui's solo debut just around the corner, fans are eagerly waiting. Save the dates, PENTAGON stans!