'LALALALA' music video: Stray Kids is the real 'Rock-Star'

By Aikantik Bag 12:35 pm Nov 10, 202312:35 pm

'Rock-Star' full album is out now

K-pop phenomenon Stray Kids has returned with a bang! The boy band launched their eagerly awaited album, Rock-Star, along with the official music video for its title track, LALALALA. The fourth-generation K-pop boy band has been topping charts and winning over fans with their dynamic performances and intense choreography. The music video features the eight-member group dressed in suave outfits, delivering a high-octane performance that ignites the stage.

More about the newly released album

Rock-Star is Stray Kids's eighth Korean EP (13th overall) and comes five months after their third full-length album, 5-Star. The EP is inspired by the Korean four-character idiom huiroaerak and was produced by the group's in-house production team, 3Racha, in collaboration with artists such as Versachoi, Cubeatz, Willie Weeks, Millionboy, Nickko Young, and Jun2. The album comprises eight new tracks and is now accessible for streaming worldwide.

