BTS Jungkook's '3D' featuring Jack Harlow MV is out

1/3

Entertainment 1 min read

BTS Jungkook's '3D' featuring Jack Harlow MV is out

By Aikantik Bag 11:25 am Sep 29, 202311:25 am

'3D' music video is out now

BTS's Jungkook recently dropped the music video for his latest single 3D, featuring American singer-rapper Jack Harlow. The catchy pop and R&B track has fans buzzing with excitement, with them taking to social media to rave about Jungkook's style and his collaboration with Harlow. The visually stunning music video features Jungkook singing in a telephone booth, grooving with backup dancers, and playing chess with Harlow at a roadside café.

2/3

'3D' was unveiled at Global Citizen Awards festival

Jungkook's new single was unveiled at the Global Citizen Awards festival, where he delivered an electrifying performance. BIGHIT Music shared the news on WeVerse, announcing, "We are excited to announce the release of BTS member Jungkook's digital single 3D (feat. Jack Harlow). Jungkook's second solo single is a pop R&B track with clever expressions of feelings toward an unattainable person from the perspectives of first, second, and third dimensions." 3D follows Jungkook's debut solo single, Seven, featuring Latto.

3/3

Twitter Post