OFFICIAL! Prabhas's 'Salaar' to lock horns with SRK's 'Dunki'

By Aikantik Bag 10:58 am Sep 29, 202310:58 am

'Salaar' new release date is here

It's official! Christmas is arriving early for cinephiles! The two absolute beasts of Indian cinema Prabhas and Shah Rukh Khan are set to lock horns in December with Salaar and Dunki. After several media speculations, Hombale Films took to X (formerly Twitter) and announced the first installment of Salaar will premiere on December 22, 2023. The Prashanth Neel directorial is set for pan-India release.

Power-packed box office clash

Khan's Red Chillies Entertainment announced Dunki's release date in 2022. With Salaar's new release date, it will be interesting to see if the Rajkumar Hirani-directed movie makes any changes. Fans are excited but concerned about how this clash might affect both films' box office collections. Salaar has the upper hand since it's a part of the highly acclaimed KGF universe.

