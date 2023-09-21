Want to watch movies for Rs. 99? Here's how

Entertainment

Want to watch movies for Rs. 99? Here's how

Written by Divya Raje Bhonsale September 21, 2023 | 03:21 pm 2 min read

You can watch movies at a price of Rs. 99 but not in premium formats or recliners (Picture courtesy: MAI)

How about you get a chance to watch any movie of your choice, running in the theaters, for Rs. 99 only? Indian theaters have decided to show films for the said amount, but there's also a catch to it. You can watch on one particular day but not in premium formats, thanks to National Cinema Day. Here's all about it.

Why does this story matter?

The Multiplex Association of India (MAI) has decided to celebrate National Cinema Day every year. The first celebration was held in 2022, with multiplex chains announcing that films will be shown at a discounted price on the occasion. It was held in September last year and was celebrated to mark the reopening of cinemas after the COVID-19 pandemic and attracting cine-goers once again.

When can you watch films at Rs. 99?

This year, MAI has decided to celebrate National Cinema Day on October 13. More than 4,000 screens, including prominent multiplex chains such as PVR Inox, Miraj, Cinepolis, and many others will be offering the tickets at discounted prices. However, MAI has mentioned that the special price will be available for normal screening only, and not premium formats such as 4DX and IMAX.

MAI will also roll out F&B offers

'Brahmastra' witnessed record-breaking numbers last year

When the offers were rolled out in 2022, MAI priced the tickets at Rs. 75, as 2022 also marked India's 75 years of Independence. With the offer, it was Brahmastra: Part One- Shiva, which gained the most out of it. The film earned Rs. 3.18 crore on its previous day and jumped to Rs. 10.80 crore on National Cinema Day.

Akshay Kumar's 'Mission Raniganj' will benefit most this year

Earlier, it was hoped that Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan would hit it out of the park with the National Cinema Day offer. However, that seems unlikely now, since the offer will be applicable in October. Looks like Akshay Kumar's upcoming title Mission Raniganj (October 6) will be able to enjoy the perks of discounted prices, which will help in increasing the footfall in theaters.

Share this timeline