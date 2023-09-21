Revisiting actor Akhil Mishra's love story with Suzanne Bernert

September 21, 2023

Akhil Mishra-Suzanne Bernert's love story

In a piece of shocking news, Bollywood actor Akhil Mishra, who was seen in films such as 3 Idiots and Hazaaron Khwaishein Aisi passed away on Thursday at 58. He reportedly slipped in the kitchen which caused fatal injuries, eventually resulting in his death at the hospital. He is survived by his wife and actor Suzanne Bernert. Here's looking at their love story.

Heartbreaking statement: Here's what Bernert said after Mishra's passing

Per reports, Bernert was away in Hyderabad for shooting when the tragedy occurred and has rushed back home to prepare for the cremation. Sources close to Bernert revealed that the grief-stricken actor shared, "My heart is broken, my second half is gone." Reportedly, the deceased actor's body will be sent for post-mortem, after which, the cremation is expected to take place.

They first met at a coffee shop

Bernet once told Tellychakkar that the duo met through actor Varun Badola for work purposes. "We met at a coffee shop for the first time, and I could instantly feel that we had some connection. I remember every single detail about our first date and even our first kiss. We had kissed in an auto in quite a filmy manner."

Subsequently, art brought the duo together

In February, Bernert told TOI, "I had worked with Akhil after we met through a play. He was looking for a foreign actress and I was keen to perform at Prithvi Theater...later we also worked together in Kram and Mera Dil Deewana. Little did we know our meeting would change our lives. We fell in love and later got married on February 3, 2009."

Bernert had shared the key to a successful marriage

Reflecting upon her 14-year-long marriage, Bernert had said, "I believe in staying positive and keeping my marriage away from all negativity." "If I say my secrets on keeping my relationship healthy that would be good communication. You need to be a good speaker at the same time a great listener too. Just stop and breathe. Let the other person be!"

Career: Bernert has had a prolific career in India

Bernert, who hails from Germany, reportedly moved to Mumbai in 2005 and can speak Hindi, Marathi, and Bengali. She has been a part of films such as Honeymoon Travels Pvt. Ltd, No Problem, The Accidental Prime Minister, and Theerppu. Some of her renowned TV shows include Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai, and Chakravartin Ashoka Samrat, among others.

Did you know they got married twice?

In 2009, Mishra and Bernert got married through a civil court ceremony. Then, in September 2011, they got hitched once again in a traditional way. Following her marriage, Bernert was granted an Overseas Citizenship of India card, allowing her to live and work in India.

