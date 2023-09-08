'Jawan' mania: Mahesh Babu to Kangana, celebrities praise SRK starrer

Entertainment

'Jawan' mania: Mahesh Babu to Kangana, celebrities praise SRK starrer

Written by Aikantik Bag September 08, 2023 | 06:17 pm 2 min read

'Jawan' has become a craze among viewers

Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan fever has taken over the world and the box office figures are going crazy. Amid positive reviews from critics, celebrities from all sectors are in awe of Khan's charisma and acting prowess. They have taken to social media to praise the Atlee directorial. From Mahesh Babu to Kangana Ranaut to Anand Mahindra, all are hailing the one and only King Khan!

Kiara, Sidharth, Rajamouli also in awe of 'Jawan'

Babu took to X (formerly Twitter) and termed Jawan "blockbuster cinema" and praised Atlee for delivering "king size entertainment with the King himself!!" Mahindra Group's Anand Mahindra shared a video of Khan and fans at Jawan's trailer launch event in Dubai and suggested that it's time to declare Khan a "natural resource." Other celebrities like Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra, SS Rajamouli, Karan Johar, and Sujoy Ghosh also expressed their admiration for the film and its star.

Khan thanked Babu for his kind words

Ranaut called Khan 'cinema GOD'

Ranaut hailed Khan as "cinema GOD" and wrote, "From being the ultimate lover boy of the nineties to a decade long struggle again to reinvent his connection with his audience to his late forties to mid-fifties and ultimately rising as the quintessential Indian mass super hero at the age of 60 (almost) is nothing short of superheroic even in real life."

'Jawan' being touted as Atlee's career-best film

The movie features an ensemble cast including Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Sanya Malhotra, and Priyamani, among others. Jawan has shattered records with its opening day earnings of Rs. 75 crore nett in India across all languages. Jawan is being hailed as Atlee's career-best film. Khan's unmatched aura, charisma, and screen presence are captivating audiences.

Share this timeline