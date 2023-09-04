#ThankYouForComing: Anil Kapoor-Bhumi Pednekar's trailer release date out

Entertainment

#ThankYouForComing: Anil Kapoor-Bhumi Pednekar's trailer release date out

Written by Aikantik Bag September 04, 2023 | 02:05 pm 1 min read

'Thank You For Coming' trailer release date out

Ever since the makers of Thank You For Coming announced the upcoming "chick-flick," there have been chatters regarding the film. Now, the makers have shared a quirky promotional poster and revealed that the trailer will be unveiled on Wednesday, September 6. The upcoming film boasts an unconventional cast, hence fans are anticipating something quirky! Are you excited?

Cast and plotline of the film

The comedy-drama is headlined by Bhumi Pednekar, Shehnaaz Gill, Dolly Singh, and Kusha Kapila. As per reports, the film will be a quirky comedy-drama revolving around marriage. The cast includes Sushant Divgikr, Dolly Ahluwalia, Anil Kapoor, and Karan Kundrra, among others. The upcoming movie is being helmed by Karan Boolani and is bankrolled by Ektaa Kapoor's Balaji Motion Pictures banner.

Twitter Post

Share this timeline