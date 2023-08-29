#BoxOfficeCollection: 'Gadar 2' is an unstoppable beast

Written by Aikantik Bag August 29, 2023 | 11:25 am 1 min read

'Gadar 2' box office collection

Gadar 2 is a box office marvel as it is holding the fort quite strong in its third week. The Sunny Deol-starrer experienced a bumper weekend and now it seems to gain momentum on weekdays. The movie has already crossed the Rs. 450 crore mark and is now aiming for the coveted Rs. 500 crore mark. Can it beat Pathaan's record? Time will tell.

Aiming for the Rs. 500 crore mark

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the Anil Sharma directorial earned Rs. 4.6 crore (early estimates) on Monday. Overall, it has earned Rs. 460.65 crore in India. The movie is breaking records with ease and will rake in more until SRK's Jawan. The cast includes Ameesha Patel and Utkarsh Sharma, among others. The project is bankrolled by Zee Studios.

