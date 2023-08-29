Amazon versus Netflix: Fight over Chris Hemsworth's 'Crime 101' deal

Entertainment

Amazon versus Netflix: Fight over Chris Hemsworth's 'Crime 101' deal

Written by Aikantik Bag August 29, 2023 | 11:15 am 1 min read

'Crime 101' OTT deal takes an interesting turn

The OTT giants Amazon Prime Video and Netflix are locked in fierce competition for Crime 101, a package that is based on Don Winslow's novella and is headlined by Chris Hemsworth and Pedro Pascal. The project has Bart Layton on board as the director. Reportedly, the deal could reach $100M and Amazon Prime Video appears to have the upper hand in this high-stakes bidding war.

Top producers are roped in for the project

Working Title's Eric Fellner and Tim Bevan have teamed up with Shane Salerno's Story Factory and CAA to assemble this package. Their objective is to get a UK-based producer on board and bring the thrilling crime story to life. As the battle heats up, Amazon Prime Video leads the race to acquire the rights to this gripping tale. With no deals finalized yet, fans eagerly await the outcome of this intense negotiation.

More about 'Crime 101'

Crime 101 follows a group of high-level jewel thieves connected to Colombian cartels and a detective who believes there's another culprit involved. The story was part of HarperCollins's 2020 Winslow collection Broken and is reminiscent of the classic crime film Heat.

Share this timeline