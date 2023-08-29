'The Archies': Suhana Khan-Khushi Kapoor-Agastya Nanda starrer debuts this December

Written by Aikantik Bag August 29, 2023 | 11:06 am 1 min read

'The Archies' is releasing on December 7

Archie Comics is an emotion for several generations! Ever since the Indian adaptation was announced by Netflix and Tiger Baby, the anticipation has been huge as viewers are excited for a Zoya Akhtar take on the OG comics. After several promos, the makers have finally revealed the release date. Yes, The Archies is set to premiere on the OTT giant on December 7.

Promotional activities and the cast of the film

Akhtar took to social media to post a small snippet where the main cast is looking at a countdown meter that reads "100 Days" and the billboard gives a vintage vibe. The movie marks the debut of many star kids like Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor, and Agastya Nanda. The cast includes Mihir Ahuja, Yuvraj Menda, and Vedang Raina, among others.

