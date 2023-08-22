The curious case of 'Satyaprem Ki Katha' OTT release

Entertainment

The curious case of 'Satyaprem Ki Katha' OTT release

Written by Aikantik Bag August 22, 2023 | 06:22 pm 1 min read

'Satyaprem Ki Katha' is out on OTT now

Kartik Aaryan is a rising star in Bollywood and his last release Satyaprem Ki Katha was a smash hit at the box office. The movie was a much-needed commercial success for the actor especially after Shehzada tanked at the box office. Now, the film is available on OTT, but there is a twist! It is currently available for rent on Amazon Prime Video.

Amazon Prime Video is renting out the film

The movie received decent reviews from critics and it has been around two months since its theatrical release but it has not seen a proper OTT release yet. As the Kiara Advani-headlined film is available for rent, fans are eagerly waiting for the makers to officially premiere it on the OTT giant. The romantic comedy was appreciated by viewers for its storyline.

Story and cast of the film

The movie revolves around a middle-class man falling in love with a girl who went through a recent breakup. The film takes us on a journey of love, attachment, and embracing life. The cast includes Rajpal Yadav, Gajraj Rao, Anuradha Patel, and Supriya Pathak, among others. The project is bankrolled by Sajid Nadiadwala under the Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment banner.

Share this timeline