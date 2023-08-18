#BoxOfficeCollection: 'RRKPK' is slow like a snail

'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani' box office collection

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani has had its dream run at the box office and has emerged to be a super hit. The Karan Johar directorial broke ground in many ways and is now facing steep competition from recent releases. The upcoming weekend is quite crucial for the romantic comedy at the box office. However, the movie received rave reviews from critics.

Aiming for the Rs. 150 crore mark

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the Alia Bhatt-headlined movie earned Rs. 1.25 crore (early estimates) on Thursday. Overall, it has earned Rs. 139.87 crore in India. The cast includes Ranveer Singh, Tota Roy Chowdhury, Dharmendra, Churni Ganguly, Shabana Azmi, and Jaya Bachchan, among others. The music is helmed by Pritam. The project is bankrolled by Johar's Dharma Productions.

