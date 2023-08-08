#BoxOfficeBuzz: Sunny Deol's 'Gadar 2' is on a money-minting spree

Written by Aikantik Bag August 08, 2023 | 11:39 am 1 min read

'Gadar 2' advance ticket booking is happening at a great speed

Gadar is a monumental film in Sunny Deol's career and the upcoming sequel Gadar 2 has a similar buzz surrounding it. The film's advance booking numbers are increasing every hour and it seems like another box office blockbuster is loading. The movie is pitted against Akshay Kumar's OMG 2, hence fans are anticipating a good fight at the box office.

Early trends are quite promising

Reportedly, Gadar 2 has sold 83,000 tickets at the national chains until Tuesday morning. The film caters to the mass belts, hence a lot will depend on the spot booking too. As per trade analysts, the movie has the potential to register an Rs. 30 crore opening. The Anil Sharma directorial also stars Ameesha Patel and Utkarsh Sharma. The movie releases this Friday.

