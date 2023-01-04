Entertainment

Not hand pump, Sunny Deol lifts cartwheel in 'Gadar 2'

Written by Divya Bhonsale Jan 04, 2023, 03:04 pm 2 min read

Anil Sharma's 'Gadar 2' will star actors Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel, and Utkarsh Sharma

The first look of Sunny Deol from his much-awaited film Gadar 2 is finally out! After famously picking up the hand pump, Deol now lifts a giant cartwheel on his head in the first glimpse released by Zee Studios on Wednesday. Since the time the production house dropped a sneak peek into Deol's character, fans of the actor went on a well-deserved nostalgic trip.

Why does this story matter?

Starring Deol, Ameesha Patel, and Amrish Puri, the original film, Gadar: Ek Prem Katha was released in 2001. It is considered one of the best romantic dramas of the last few decades.

The sequel is returning to the screens after a little more than two decades, featuring Deol and Patel as Tara Singh and Sakina, sans Puri as Ashraf Ali.

Doel's first look is filled with nostalgia

In the video shared by Zee Studios on their social media, Deol is shown in a black avatar, donning a black turban and a thick beard. The video also shows him lifting a giant wheel over his head, reminiscing all the fans of the iconic hand pump scene from the original film. This first look has added to the craze around the sequel's release.

Check out the video

'Gadar: Ek Prem Katha' story

Helmed by Anil Sharma, the film was a love story of an Indian Sikh boy falling in love with a Pakistani Muslim girl. The lead characters lead a happy life in newly independent India, with their son. However, things go awry when the girl's father calls her to Pakistan, stopping her from returning. Deol's character then pulls all stops to bring his wife back.

Everything about 'Gadar 2'

The sequel is directed by Sharma, who also directed the original film. According to reports, the film is expected to release in August. The film has largely been shot in Himachal Pradesh, Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh), and Dr. Ambedkar Nagar, near Indore, Madhya Pradesh. Actor Utkarsh Sharma will be seen playing the role of Deol and Patel's grown-up son in the sequel.