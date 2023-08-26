Bollywood lyricist Dev Kohli (80) dies; last rites today

Entertainment

Bollywood lyricist Dev Kohli (80) dies; last rites today

Written by Isha Sharma August 26, 2023 | 11:40 am 1 min read

Lyricist Dev Kohli has passed away. RIP

Veteran Bollywood lyricist and prolific poet Dev Kohli is no more. He passed away on Saturday at the age of 80, though the exact cause of death has not been disclosed yet, said media reports. To note, Kohli penned numerous hit evergreen songs over the years, such as Mujhse Juda Ho Kar, Pehla Pehla Pyaar Hai, and Yeh Kaali Kaali Aankhein.

He'll be cremated on Saturday evening

An India Today report said Kohli's antim darshan is scheduled for 2:00pm on Saturday at his residence at Jupiter Apartment, 4th Cross Lane, Lokhandwala Complex in Mumbai. Subsequently, he will reportedly be cremated at 6:00pm at Oshiwara Crematorium, Jogeshwari West, Mumbai. Members from the music and film industry are expected to arrive at the venue to pay their last respects.

Share this timeline