Sophie Turner's top 5 performances

Written by Namrata Ganguly September 04, 2023 | 02:07 pm 2 min read

Hollywood actor Sophie Turner rose to fame with the popular character of Sansa Stark in the iconic HBO show Game of Thrones. Though she began acting at a very young age, she began appearing on the big screen a little later. We have curated a list of Turner's best performances in series and movies where she has proved her exceptional talent.

'Game of Thrones' (2011-2019)

Turner displayed the beautiful and masterful transformation in her talent as she played Stark through the eight seasons of GoT. She started when she was 15. Beginning as an innocent and naive young girl, she transformed into a resilient and cunning survivor in the treacherous world of Westeros. She earned a Primetime Emmy nomination for her performance in the epic fantasy.

'The Thirteenth Tale' (2013)

Turner plays the role of Adeline March, a complex teenager with a mysterious past and tumultuous emotions, in the British television film The Thirteenth Tale. She adds a layer of depth and intrigue to this gripping tale of family secrets and literary intrigue. The film stars Olivia Colman as a biographer and Vanessa Redgrave as a successful novelist.

'X-Men: Apocalypse' (2016)

Turner portrays the character of mutant Jean Grey aka Dark Phoenix in the 2016 Marvel superhero film X-Men: Apocalypse also starring Jennifer Lawrence, Oscar Isaac, and Michael Fassbender. Set in the 1980s, the seventh X-Men film shows X-Men facing En Sabah Nur, an ancient superhuman mutant who seeks to survive by wreaking havoc on the planet. It was directed by Bryan Singer.

'Dark Phoenix' (2019)

Just like in its prequel, Turner reprises the role of Dark Phoenix in X-Men: Dark Phoenix, the final installment of the X-Men film series. As the title suggests, the film narrates the origin story of Jean Grey and how she gains extraordinary powers and becomes the Dark Phoenix while struggling with her mental health as these powers unlock her childhood trauma.

'Survive' (2022)

Survive is an adventure thriller drama series that narrates the struggle of two plane crash survivors out of the wilderness in snow-covered mountains back to their lives. In a very different role from the above, Turner captures the emotional turmoil of Jane, who struggles with the aftermath of a traumatic incident, and her determination to survive against all odds.

