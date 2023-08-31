Finally! Sanjay Mishra's 'Guthlee Ladoo' release date out

Entertainment

Finally! Sanjay Mishra's 'Guthlee Ladoo' release date out

Written by Aikantik Bag August 31, 2023 | 02:10 pm 1 min read

'Guthlee Ladoo' will release in theaters on October 13

Sanjay Mishra is one of the most underrated actors in India and his film Guthlee Ladoo is finally getting a release. After having an impeccable festival run, the social drama is set to release theatrically on October 13. Reportedly, the film has won over 51 awards in various categories all around the globe. The makers took to social media and shared a motion poster.

Plotline, cast, and other details

The story revolves around a kid from a lower socio-economic strata who faces caste discrimination as he wishes to study at a school. The acclaimed film was screened at the Cannes Film Festival 2022 at the Marché du Film section. The cast includes Subrat Dutta, Kalyanee Mulay, and Dhanay Sheth. The movie is helmed by Ishrat R Khan.

Twitter Post

Share this timeline