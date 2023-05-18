Entertainment

Cannes 2023: After Kumble, these cricketers should grace red carpet

Anil Kumble is said to be the first Indian cricketer to have graced the red carpet at Cannes Film Festival 2023

Among the Indian celebrities who made their debut at Cannes 2023 is former cricketer Anil Kumble who graced the red carpet on Wednesday with his wife Chetana. He is probably the first Indian cricketer to walk the red carpet at Cannes. Apart from him, here are the Indian cricketers we'd like to see making a debut at the festival in the future.

Rahul Dravid

The current head coach of the Indian men's cricket team, Rahul Dravid, deserves to walk on the red carpet at Festival de Cannes. Known for his batting technique, Dravid is regarded as one of the world's best cricketers. With his salt and pepper look, it would be nothing less than a treat to watch Jammy suited in a dapper tuxedo.

Mahendra Singh Dhoni

The former captain, MS Dhoni already has a biographical film made on his life. Although he loves to maintain a low profile, away from the glitz and glamour, it would be a proud moment for every Indian, especially cricket fans, to see him grace the red carpet. If we could pick attire for him, he'd look enthralling in Raghvendra Rathore's bandhgala.

Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli's actor-wife Anushka Sharma is set to mark her grand debut at the Cannes Film Festival 2023. She will be honoring women in cinema along with Hollywood star Kate Winslet. With Sharma already attending the event, watching Kohli join her on the red carpet would be equally or more exciting. Not to forget, Kohli has the looks and attitude for a red-carpet event.

Sachin Tendulkar

If Indian cricketers have to grace the red carpet at Cannes, their representation will forever be incomplete without the "God of cricket" walking down it. Sachin Tendulkar is one of the greatest batsmen in the history of world and Indian cricket. His humble demeanor will only add more charm to the already glamorous and prestigious red carpet of the world's biggest film festival.

Zaheer Khan

With a reputed career, good looks, and a connection to the entertainment world - former cricketer Zaheer Khan is also eligible for a debut at the Cannes Festival. Khan's actor-wife Sagarika Ghatge and he would look like a royal couple if and when they walk on the red carpet. Khan's cricketing legacy and Ghatge's royal lineage mixed with showbiz experience would add to it.