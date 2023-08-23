Revisiting 'Begin Again' as Farhan Akhtar eyes a Bollywood remake

Written by Aikantik Bag August 23, 2023 | 07:06 pm 3 min read

'Begin Again' remains one of the best Hollywood musicals ever!

Bollywood and its love for remakes are an eternal saga. In the recent past, viewers have not accepted the Indian remakes of cult films. Be it Dil Bechara (The Fault in Our Stars) or Laal Singh Chaddha (Forrest Gump), none tasted success on celluloid. Now, reports are rife that the Hollywood musical drama Begin Again is set for a Bollywood remake!

Initial attempts at a Bollywood remake were made in 2019

Interestingly, Abundantia Entertainment has been planning an official remake since 2019 and the movie was announced too. It was supposed to be helmed by Shashanka Ghosh. Now, reports suggest that Nitya Mehra has replaced Ghosh and Farhan Akhtar will headline the film. As the movie goes on floors in the last half of 2023, let's look back at the cult John Carney directorial.

Storyline of the film

The musical drama revolves around music producer Dan Mulligan (Mark Ruffalo) and singer-songwriter Gretta James (Keira Knightley) who meet each other at a point in life when both are dealing with personal crises. The duo makes music together and goes on rediscovering themselves. The plot is simple like any other Hollywood musical but Carney's unconventional treatment makes it special to date.

Carney's nuanced treatment makes it relatable

Being an independent filmmaker at the core, Carney's character treatments are nuanced, relatable, and closer to reality. This treatment is somehow missing in most Hollywood musicals. The protagonists' dilemmas are portrayed brilliantly by Ruffalo and Knightley. Carney's world depicts the true fabric of life—friendship, love, heartbreak, a dysfunctional family. The director also chooses fame as a primary theme and how it affects life.

The effervescent soundtrack still tops out playlists

Begin Again's music has a separate fan base- with the acoustic minimal treatment and the raw lyrics. The film marked Knightley's singing debut and most songs were crooned by her and Adam Levine. Carney used the music which propels the narrative forward. From Like a Fool to Tell Me If You Wanna Go Home, the album goes through various gamut of love and heartbreak.

Embracing little things in life

Begin Again feels like a warm hug or cool breeze on a sunny afternoon. In our conquest to achieve our goals, we often give up on small things in life and this film is all about embracing those small things. When James was on the anvil of success, she left everything and chose what she loved to do. She found solace in making music.

Is there a connection between 'Once' and 'Begin Again'?

Carney's 2007 directorial Once was a musical romantic drama that went on to win the Academy Award for Best Original Song. The indie film was widely praised by mainstream viewers and many sense a spiritual connection between Once and Begin Again. The spiritual connection is music. Carney's unbelievable faith in music and that it transcends lives is what binds both these gems.

Splitter: Connecting souls and seeking solace

A person's taste in music reveals a lot about them. In an era, where sharing and making playlists are considered a love language, the film popularized the use of a splitter. A small headphone jack and sharing music with your person is one of the most heartfelt gestures to date. In the end, "we are all lost stars, trying to light up the dark!"

