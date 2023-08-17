Mel Gibson's first look from 'The Continental' revealed

Written by Aikantik Bag August 17, 2023 | 10:05 am 2 min read

'The Continental' is set for September 2023 premiere

Ever since the trailer of The Continental was released, fans were eagerly waiting for this gripping prequel. The story is set in the 1970s and presents Mel Gibson as Cormac. The story is set in the John Wick universe. Cormac initially presents himself as a father figure to Winston Scott and Charon, brilliantly portrayed by Colin Woodell and Ayomide Adegun, respectively. However, as the story unfolds, they uncover his sinister nature and seek vengeance against his manipulative ways.

Unveiling Nhung Kate's first look as Yen

Nhung Kate will be seen delivering a powerful performance as Yen, the fiercely protective wife of Frankie, played by the talented Ben Robson. When Frankie steals a valuable item, Yen goes off the grid, living a life of secrecy and harboring distrust toward everyone in order to safeguard her family. As a formidable fighter, Yen's character embodies the essence of redemption and second chances.

More about the series

The Continental is an enthralling crime drama miniseries masterfully crafted by the creative trio of Greg Coolidge, Kirk Ward, and Shawn Simmons. It is helmed by Albert Hughes and Charlotte Brändström. The cast includes Jessica Allain, Mishel Prada, and Peter Greene. This highly anticipated series is set to premiere on Peacock on September 22, 2023.

