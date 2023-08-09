Disney's finest princess movies, ranked according to IMDb ratings

Written by Tanvi Gupta August 09, 2023 | 01:41 pm 3 min read

Over the years, Disney has crafted a collection of the finest princess movies that transport us from our everyday lives to the enchanting and magical realms where everything is possible! These narratives have bewitched both the young and the young-at-heart—weaving unforgettable characters and songs that linger in our hearts. Here, we gather a compilation of the best princess movies, ranked according to IMDb ratings.

'Beauty and the Beast' (1991) - 8/10

The mention of Beauty and the Beast may bring to mind Disney's live-action remake—featuring Emma Watson as Belle—however, the original 1991 version reigns supreme on the chart for several compelling reasons. The enchanting tale of Belle—a kind-hearted young woman—was captured masterfully and brought to life through animation and memorable music. The film achieved a box office gross of $331M worldwide on a $25M budget.

'Tangled' (2010) - 7.7/10

A Disney adaptation of Rapunzel, Tangled proved to be a massive commercial success—raking in an impressive $592M at the box office. Helmed by Nathan Greno and Byron Howard, the beautifully tangled story revolves around Rapunzel—a young girl held captive in a tower by Mother Gothel. Determine to explore the world, Rapunzel discovers her true identity, with the help of the charming fugitive Flynn Rider.

'Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs' (1937) - 7.6/10

With an IMDb rating of 7.6, the 1937 Disney musical fantasy film Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs is one of the most popular princess films ever made, and it lives rent-free in millions of hearts. Based on the 1812 German fairytale, Snow White is the first Disney animated feature film. The film's timeless appeal lies in its magical animation and unforgettable songs.

'The Little Mermaid' (1989) - 7.6/10

We aren't talking about the live-action remake of The Little Mermaid—which was released in May—but rather the iconic 1989 animated musical fantasy film. The Little Mermaid revolves around Ariel—a spirited young mermaid—who dreams of exploring the human world and finding true love. Her determination, independence, and adventurous spirit won hearts, evidenced by the box office earnings of an impressive $235M in lifetime gross worldwide.

'Frozen' (2013) - 7.4/10

Packed with empowering messages and unforgettable characters, Disney's Frozen garnered immense popularity worldwide. Boasting an IMDb rating of 7.4, the film takes a different approach by emphasizing the importance of sisterly love and self-discovery, a sharp departure from the traditional narrative in Disney princess films. Beyond the movie, Frozen is renowned for its songs, particularly the iconic Let It Go—which became a global anthem.

