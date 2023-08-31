OTT: 'One Piece' is streaming now

OTT: 'One Piece' is streaming now

Written by Aikantik Bag August 31, 2023

'One Piece' is streaming now on Netflix

Manga fans are up for a visual delight this weekend! Yes, finally, Eiichiro Oda's One Piece is streaming on the OTT giant Netflix. The live-action adaptation series of the 1997 Japanese manga series of the same name has been in the buzz for a long time. This cult manga series has been running for more than 26 years, hence the excitement is quite crazy.

Story and cast of the series

The manga revolves around the adventures of Monkey D Luffy, a young boy who gets rubber-like qualities after eating a Devil Fruit. The series stars Iñaki Godoy, Mackenyu Arata, Emily Rudd, Jacob Romero Gibson, and Taz Skylar, among others. The series is developed by Matt Owens and Steven Maeda. The series has eight episodes and all are streaming now!

