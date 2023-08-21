Anushka Shetty's 'Miss Shetty Mr. Polishetty' trailer release date out

Anushka Shetty's 'Miss Shetty Mr. Polishetty' trailer release date out

Written by Aikantik Bag August 21, 2023 | 12:51 pm 1 min read

'Miss Shetty Mr. Polishetty' to release on September 7

Anushka Shetty is one of the most known faces in Telugu films and she is currently gearing up for her next release titled Miss Shetty Mr. Polishetty. Now, the makers have revealed the trailer release date of the comedy-drama. The trailer will release on Monday at 6:30pm IST. Amid the hype surrounding the film, the movie is slated to lock horns with Jawan.

A quirky tale of romance

The title has meta references, as the movie has the surnames of the leads (Shetty and comedian-actor Naveen Polishetty). The film's story revolves around a 40-year-old woman falling in love with a boy who is in his 20s. The movie is directed by Mahesh Babu P. It will release in four Indian languages- Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam.

