Ravie Dubey performs 28-minute-long monologue for 'Lakhan Leela Bhargava'

Written by Aikantik Bag August 16, 2023 | 06:21 pm 1 min read

'Lakhan Leela Bhargava' premieres on August 21

Actor Ravie Dubey has achieved an extraordinary accomplishment by filming a 28-minute-long monologue in a single take for his upcoming web series, Lakhan Leela Bhargava. In this courtroom drama, he portrays a criminal lawyer from Lucknow, and the monologue serves as his character's powerful closing statement in a pivotal court scene. The recently released trailer has generated excitement among fans, who eagerly await the series premiere on JioCinema starting August 21.

Dubey opened up about his experience

Dubey said, "It's our responsibility to attempt what's not been done to the best of our ability. This 28-minute single-shot monologue was one such opportunity that I got very excited about. We realized we have a winner at hand that can set a precedent. We worked on the script overnight on the sets post our shift and immediately shot it the next day in a single take."

Dubey's upcoming projects

In addition to Lakhan Leela Bhargava, Dubey also has the film Farradday lined up for release. He is also bankrolling this project. With his unwavering dedication to pushing the envelope and delivering exceptional performances, Dubey continues to make a significant impact in the entertainment world.

