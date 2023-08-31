BLACKPINK's Jisoo and Park Jung-min might star in 'Influenza': Report

Entertainment

BLACKPINK's Jisoo and Park Jung-min might star in 'Influenza': Report

Written by Aikantik Bag August 31, 2023 | 01:43 pm 2 min read

Fans are excited to watch the duo in 'Influenza'

BLACKPINK's Jisoo and Park Jung-min are considering to star in the upcoming Coupang Play series Influenza. The K-drama, set in an air defense unit in Seoul, follows soldier Jae Yoon and his girlfriend Young Joo as they navigate a zombie apocalypse and attempt to reunite after a breakup. The production team includes Parasite scriptwriter Han Jin-won and writer Ji Ho-jin. The project will be helmed by Yoon Sung-hyun.

The actors' agencies' statements

Park's agency SEM Company spoke about the speculation and stated, "It is one of the projects that he is reviewing to star in." On the other hand, Jisoo's agency YG Entertainment stated, "She has received an offer for Influenza and is reviewing the offer." While there is no official release date for Influenza yet, anticipation among fans is huge. As we eagerly wait for an official update, let's check about the lead characters of the series.

More about the lead characters

Park might don the character of Jae Yoon, 26, who enlists in the military. Being anxious about the future, he obsesses over his girlfriend and breaks up with her. Once weak and lacking confidence, Jae Yoon becomes a squad leader later as he's sent to fight the zombies. Whereas, Jisoo might don the role of Young Joo, a workforce member. Struggling with Jae Yoon's lack of understanding, she gets to know about the breakup and sets out to find him.

Share this timeline