'Uncanny Counter' actor Jo Byeong-kyu bullying case: A closer look

Entertainment

'Uncanny Counter' actor Jo Byeong-kyu bullying case: A closer look

Written by Tanvi Gupta July 21, 2023 | 06:05 pm 3 min read

Korean actor Jo Byeong-kyu addresses school bullying allegations

Korean actor Jo Byeong-kyu is making a comeback after two years with the second installment of K-drama The Uncanny Counter. Notably, Jo went missing from the scene after allegations of school bullying against him first surfaced in 2021—relating to his time attending school in New Zealand. In light of the series premiere, a press conference was conducted, where the actor firmly denied all allegations.

Why does this story matter?

Following the initial accusations in 2021, additional alleged victims came forward, claiming to have experienced school bullying by Jo. The actor, however, has denied all allegations, but the matter remains a subject of ongoing controversy. It is noteworthy that the progress in the case was further hindered when the accuser—who is currently residing in New Zealand—reportedly refused to cooperate with the South Korean authorities.

When did the first allegation of school bullying emerge?

The first allegation of school bullying against the Sky Castle actor emerged in 2018. At that time, Jo denied the accusations and personally issued a detailed explanation to the media. He clarified that the attention he garnered in New Zealand's school was due to his participation in acting, which led people to believe him as a less diligent student. In 2021, the allegations resurfaced.

Actor made obscene jokes about women; discussed smoking weed: Accuser

In 2021, an accuser (who cannot be named) allegedly claimed that they were a victim of Jo's bullying in school. The accuser stated that the actor made obscene jokes about women and discussed smoking weed with friends, reportedly. They further claimed that they had to buy food for Jo, pay for his Karaoke, and even endured physical abuse, including being beaten with an umbrella.

The accuser allegedly sent an apology letter back in 2021

Back in 2021, Jo's agency asserted that the accuser allegedly sent an apology letter, stating that the "online claims about the bullying were false." However, a new twist to the story was unveiled when the accuser denied writing such a letter, asserting that it was written and posted by an acquaintance without his consent. Since then, the dispute over the bullying allegations has persisted.

When Jo considered filing a separate civil lawsuit

In order to establish his innocence definitively, Jo had considered filing a lawsuit against the accuser in New Zealand. Reportedly, the lawsuit would've covered all expenses for both parties, amounting to 1.2B Korean Won. However, Jo's team ultimately abandoned the whole idea, citing the considerable time it would take to complete the lawsuit and the uncertainty surrounding its effectiveness in vindicating him in Korea.

'Accusations are false…'

Addressing the questions related to the bullying matter, Jo, in the press conference, emphasized that the "accusations are false." The actor also acknowledged that the process of investigation is long and tiring, and attributed it to dealing with an individual who is overseas. Despite the personal challenges he faced, Jo conveyed a sense of responsibility as the lead actor in the upcoming series.

Share this timeline