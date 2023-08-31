Love 'Gilmore Girls'? Watch these similar shows

Written by Namrata Ganguly August 31, 2023 | 01:10 pm 2 min read

The 2000s drama series, Gilmore Girls focuses on a mother-daughter relationship and captures the essence of small-town life, family drama, and navigating life's ups and downs with humor. Gilmore Girls has become a comfort watch for many over time. And, if you're looking for a similar show for a cozy night in with your friends or cousins, we have got you covered.

'Parenthood' (2010-2015)

Following the three generations of the Braverman family, Parenthood is a heartfelt drama series that delves into their lives and tragedies. Through its six seasons, the comedy-drama series showcases the complexities of family bonds, challenges and joys that come with raising children, navigating relationships, and facing life's uncertainties. It's the second adaption of the 1989 film after the 1990 series of the same name.

'Jane the Virgin' (2014-2019)

Just like Gilmore Girls, Jane the Virgin is touted to be one of the shows that is a contemporary take on the classic format of the telenovela. With a blend of comedy, drama, and telenovela-inspired twists, Jane the Virgin follows a young virgin woman who is artificially inseminated by her gynecologist by accident and her life takes an unexpected turn.

'Dead to Me' (2019-2022)

The black comedy-drama series, Dead to Me, is a story of an unexpected bond between two grieving women, one a young widow and the other with a shocking secret, during therapy. United by their losses, they navigate their complex emotions and secrets while embarking on a rollercoaster of suspenseful events. The Primetime Emmy-nominated series stars Christina Applegate and Linda Cardellini in the lead.

'Never Have I Ever' (2020-2023)

Co-created by Mindy Kaling and inspired by her own childhood, Never Have I Ever is a coming-of-age high school drama series following the complex life of Devi Vishwakumar, a first-generation Indian-American Tamil teenager. The show focuses on her high school days and her family dynamics, especially her relationship with her single mother, and explores themes of trauma, grief, and sexual identity.

'Ginny & Georgia' (2021- )

The comedy-drama series Ginny & Georgia revolves around the bond between 15-year-old Ginny and her 30-year-old free-spirited single mother Georgia. Georgia along with her daughter and nine-year-old son move to a New England small town following her husband's death. The show describes itself as "like the Gilmore Girls... but with bigger boobs" and a 2020s twist to the mother-daughter dynamics, as per Netflix.

