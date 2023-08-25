'Wednesday' star Jenna Ortega's best performances

Entertainment

'Wednesday' star Jenna Ortega's best performances

Written by Namrata Ganguly August 25, 2023 | 04:03 pm 2 min read

'Wednesday' star Jenna Ortega's best movies, series

Long before Jenna Ortega was tagged as the horror queen or Scream queen following her horror stint, including Netflix's Wednesday, she began as a child actor. She also starred in several films of many popular franchises including Iron Man 3 and Insidious: Chapter 2 and other Disney shows before appearing in a prominent role in Netflix's YOU. Check out some of her best works.

'Stuck in the Middle' (2016-2018)

While she received recognition as young Jane in Jane the Virgin, her first breakthrough project when she was working as a child actor happened to be the comedy television series Stuck in the Middle. The series focuses on her character, Harley Diaz, who invents gadgets that help her deal with a life living in a large family with six siblings.

'The Fallout' (2021)

Ortega plays the lead role of Vada Cavell in the 2021 drama film The Fallout, Megan Park's directorial debut. Cavell is a high school teenager who deals with emotional trauma caused by a school shooting. The film and especially Ortega's commitment to her role received positive responses from critics. It is touted to be one of her best works prior to her horror stint.

'Scream' (2022)

The role of Tara Carpenter in the fifth installation of the popular horror franchise Scream is Ortega's breakthrough role in her series of horror ventures. The 2022 film takes place 25 years after the original Woodsboro murders from the first installment in 1996. This one sees the appearance of a new Ghostface that targets teenagers somehow linked to the original killings.

'X' (2022)

Ortega's role in the 2022 slasher film X was widely praised. It revolves around the crew of a porn movie who is haunted by a homicidal couple as they arrive at an elderly couple's Texas property. It's apparently the first in its franchise and was praised for paying homage to 20th-century slasher films like 1974's The Texas Chain Saw Massacre.

'Wednesday' (2022)

The year 2022 was the year of Wednesday and Ortega for nailing Wednesday Addams in the Netflix horror series. Wednesday follows its titular character as she works to control her developing psychic gift, stop a killing spree, and unravel the mystery surrounding her parents' past at her new boarding school. The series received Golden Globe and Primetime Emmy nominations.

Share this timeline