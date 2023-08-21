'EEAAO' joins 'Letterboxd 2M Watched Club': Top films on list

Written by Tanvi Gupta August 21, 2023 | 01:15 am 3 min read

Academy Award-winning 'EEAAO' joins the coveted Letterboxd Two Million Watched Club

Everything Everywhere All At Once (2022)—directed by Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert—swept the 95th Academy Awards, winning an astonishing seven awards out of 11 nominations. Adding to its accolades, the movie has now become a part of the esteemed "Two Million Watched Club" of Letterboxd—a social network for film aficionados. Meanwhile, check out the top 10 notable titles on this coveted Letterboxd list.

Letterboxd announced newest addition to 'Two Million Watched Club'

But first, what is Letterboxd?

For those unaware, Letterboxd is a global social network platform dedicated to fostering grassroots-level film discussions and facilitating cinematic discoveries. The Letterboxd Two Million Watched Club represents films that are watched by over 2M users on Letterboxd. As of Sunday (August 20), an impressive 29 feature-length films have achieved the remarkable milestone of being watched by 2M people or more on this global platform.

'Parasite,' 'Joker' (2.8M)

In 2020, Bong Joon-ho's Parasite (2019) scripted history at Academy Awards as the first non-English language film to win the Best Picture award. Presently, it holds the distinction of being the most-watched movie on Letterboxd—amassing 2.8M views. Tied for the first position is Joaquin Phoenix starrer Joker, which narrates the story of Arthur Fleck, a mentally troubled aspiring comedian who works as a clown.

'Fight Club' (2.7M), 'Inception' (2.6M)

In the cinematic world, certain films carve their places in history, and Fight Club and Inception are among those! Featuring a ticking-time-bomb insomniac (Edward Norton) and a soap salesman (Brad Pitt), Fight Club (1999)—which garnered 2.7M Letterboxd views—traces how male aggression leads to the creation of the "underground fight club."﻿ Christopher Nolan's mind-blowing masterpiece—Inception (2010)—also finds a place on the list with 2.6M views.

'The Dark Knight' (2.6M), 'Pulp Fiction' (2.5M)

Another Nolan-directed film on the list is The Dark Knight (2008), with 2.6M views. It follows a sadistic criminal mastermind (Heath Ledger) who threatens the people of Gotham City. Meanwhile, in a league of its own, Quentin Tarantino's iconic 1994 crime drama—Pulp Fiction—is also on the list (2.5M views). With several interconnected stories, the film continues to be one of the most-referenced crime dramas.

'Knives Out,' 'Interstellar' (2.5M)

Joining the ranks of mind-blowing top-tier crime dramas, Knives Out claims a spot on the list with a staggering 2.5M views. The film centers around the death of crime novelist Harlan Thrombey—who is also the patriarch of a wealthy and tumultuous family. On the other hand, Interstellar—featuring Matthew McConaughey—marks Nolan's third film to secure a place with 2.5M views on this coveted list.

'Get Out,' 'Avengers: Infinity War' (2.4M)

Watched by over 2.4M Letterboxd users, Jordan Peele's mind-bending debut directorial—Get Out (2017)—follows a young black man who accompanies his white girlfriend to meet her parents, only for things to take a disturbing turn. In a different vein, Avengers: Infinity War (2018)—etched in history as one of the most loved Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) films—finds a spot in the list with over 2.4M watches.

