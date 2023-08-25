5 Hollywood celebrity relatives who won the Oscars

Some of the Oscar winners in Hollywood share not only the accolade but also a bloodline with their star family members. Their shared talents and dedication to their art have not only kept Hollywood legacies going but have also boosted the cinematic world with brilliant performances and contributions. Here are some of the Hollywood celebrity relatives who have etched their names in Oscar history.

Carmine Coppola, Francis Ford Coppola, and Sofia Coppola

The Oscars continue to its third generation in the Coppola family. Carmine Coppola won Best Score for The Godfather Part II and his son Francis Ford won five Academy Awards with three for the same film, and the other two for The Godfather (1972) and Patton (1970). Francis's daughter Sofia bagged an Oscar for Best Writing, Original Screenplay for Lost in Translation (2003).

Kirk Douglas and Michael Douglas

Actor, author, and filmmaker Kirk Douglas received an Academy Honorary Award for Lifetime Achievement and the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 1996. His eldest son, actor and producer Michael Douglas, won two Oscars for Best Picture for One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest (1975) after acquiring the rights to the Ken Kesey novel from his father, and Best Actor for Wall Street (1987).

Shirley MacLaine and Warren Beatty

Actor, author, and former dancer Shirley MacLaine is the elder sister of actor and filmmaker Warren Beatty, the face of the 1970s Golden Age of American Cinema. While Beatty has received as many as 14 Academy Awards nominations and bagged one for Best Director for Reds, MacLaine is a six-time Oscar nominee and has won one for the 1984 film Terms of Endearment.

Jon Voight and Angelina Jolie

Actor, filmmaker, and humanitarian Angelina Jolie made her on-screen debut as a child actor alongside her father Jon Voight in Lookin' to Get Out in 1982, a decade before Jolie began her career as a lead. While Voight won an Oscar for the 1978 romantic war drama film Coming Home, Jolie won an Oscar for the 1999 psychological drama Girl Interrupted.

Ben Affleck and Casey Affleck

This sibling duo has three Oscars under their belt in total. Actor, writer, and filmmaker Ben Affleck won the Academy Award for Best Original Screenplay for writing Good Will Hunting (1997) and for Best Picture for the 2012 political thriller film Argo. His younger brother actor Casey bagged the Oscar for Best Actor for the 2016 drama film Machester by the Sea.

