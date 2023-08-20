Happy birthday, Andrew Garfield: Lesser-known facts about 'Amazing Spider-Man' actor

Actor Andrew Garfield celebrates his 40th birthday on Sunday

Born in Los Angeles and raised in England, Andrew Garfield infused a transatlantic charm into his persona over the years. While he's well-known for his portrayal of the superhero Spider-Man, there's a tapestry of intriguing facts that define the actor who has captured the attention of audiences worldwide. On his 40th birthday, let's gather some lesser-known facts that make Garfield a more fascinating figure.

Did you know Garfield's first job was at Starbucks?

During an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live, Garfield once shared his experience of working at Starbucks in London—his first-ever job. He shared his idealized vision of being in an atmosphere where literature-loving girls with "black-rimmed glasses" would frequent, and he would be the one to charm them all! However, his idyllic dream was shattered when he was transferred to a different Starbucks location.

This was Garfield's first-ever on-screen acting role

For those unaware, Garfield showcased his playful side for the very first time on-screen by appearing in a Doritos commercial. Sharing his experience during a 2014 interview, he felt a sense of achievement at the time, stating he felt he had reached a significant milestone by making an appearance in the commercial. Interestingly, Garfield earned approximately £2,200 for merely two days of work.

When he puked in Prince's bathroom at Golden Globes after-party

In 2018, Garfield recounted an incident that occurred during an LA visit, where he attended a Golden Globes after-party event. He shared that upon entering the party, he felt the urge to vomit and confessed, "I came out very sheepishly...knowing that [Salma Hayek and Penelope Cruz] had to go to the bathroom where I had just tarnished the sacred space of Prince's (singer) bathroom."

Garfield's love for skateboarding inspired Peter Parker's activity

In The Amazing Spider-Man series, Garfield's portrayal of Peter Parker shared a striking resemblance with Tobey Maguire's previous version. Despite similarities, Garfield's Parker introduced a unique quirk—he used a skateboard when he wasn't swinging as Spider-Man. In an interview with Netflix Film Club, Garfield revealed his personal affinity for skateboarding and how he sought to incorporate this passion into his rendition of the character.

Garfield sheds lot of tears watching this movie

During an interview with Off Set, Garfield once revealed that the 1946 Academy Award-nominated film It's A Wonderful Life has a deep emotional impact on him. He described his reaction to it as "heavy sobbing...like someone's stabbing me in the guts and reminding me about how much I love living." Garfield also revealed his family members would occasionally visit theaters to watch this movie.

