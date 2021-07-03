'The Amazing Spider-Man' turns 9: What worked for Andrew Garfield-starrer?

Written by Sushmita Sen Twitter Last updated on Jul 03, 2021, 04:47 pm

Andrew Garfield's 'The Amazing Spider-Man' turns 9 today

The Amazing Spider-Man celebrates its ninth anniversary today. Starring Andrew Garfield as Peter Parker, this Marc Webb-directorial released five years after Tobey Maguire's last Spider-Man film. While the previous trilogy had a huge fanbase, the Garfield-starrer too managed to receive high praises from critics and viewers. But, the Breathe actor was not the only factor behind the success of the 2012 film. Here's more.

Direction

Better visuals and action sequences, including 'Spidey' moves

Webb helmed The Amazing Spider-Man beautifully. From the action sequences to the Spidey moves, the visuals were outstanding. Although Maguire's version was also commendable, seeing a new charming face performing action scenes in speed won many hearts. Some scenes are still stuck in mind—especially the one with Parker and Gwen Stacy's web-sling kiss and another one in the climax when Spider-Man is unmasked.

Cast

Stacy and Parker's chemistry looked real

Apart from Garfield, the makers roped in talented actors like Emma Stone as Stacy and Sally Field as Aunt May, among others. This superhero flick explored Parker's relationship with girlfriend Stacy and Aunt May closely. Garfield and Stone gave stellar performances and their onscreen chemistry looked so real. Did you know? The duo started dating while filming this movie; they reportedly broke up in 2015.

Controversy

Here's why a third installment didn't happen

Makers were set to announce The Amazing Spider-Man 3, but Garfield was reportedly fired. Apparently, he didn't attend the event where the next installment was to be announced. "Here we are about one hour away from our Gala event and Andrew decides he doesn't want to attend. He has a rather scruffy beard and he just wants to be left alone," read a Sony executive's email.

Update

'The Amazing Spider-Man' actor set to return alongside Tom Holland?

After Maguire and Garfield, Tom Holland is taking forward the Spider-Man legacy. Major speculation around Holland's upcoming Spider-Man: No Way Home is that the previous lead actors will return in the movie. According to a Twitter post, Garfield and Maguire will be seen wearing their "classic suits" of Spidey alongside Holland. In May, however, Garfield refuted the rumors saying, "I ain't got a call."