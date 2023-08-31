'Goldfish,' 'Love-All,' 'Kushi': Films releasing in theaters on Friday

Written by Isha Sharma August 31, 2023 | 12:57 pm 3 min read

Here are the movies releasing on September 1

We are about to enter September, a cinematically prime month packed with several interesting titles one after the other. There is a slate of interesting titles available for Friday, September 1, and from Hollywood to Bollywood to animation, there is no dearth of options. From the sports drama Love-All to the pan-Indian release Kushi, there is something for everyone. Take a look.

'Goldfish'

Kalki Kanmani and Deepti Naval have teamed up for Pushan Kripalani's Goldfish, which deals with the relationship between a young woman and her dementia-affected mother. The drama is presented by Anurag Kashyap; it had earlier reserved the August 25 slot, but then got postponed and will now release on Friday. Rajit Kapur, Shanya Rafaat, Ravin J Ganatra, among others, star.

'Kushi'

Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha Ruth Prabhu starrer romantic drama Kushi has been capturing headlines for a long time and will focus on an inter-faith marriage. It is finally ready for release and apart from the lead actors, co-stars Sachin Khedekar, Jayaram, Lakshmi, Ali, Rohini, and Vennela Kishore, among others. The Shiva Nirvana directorial will be released in Hindi, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, and Tamil.

'King of Kotha' (Hindi dub)

The Hindi dubbed version of Dulquer Salmaan, Prasanna, Gokul Suresh, Aishwarya Lekshmi, and TG Ravi starrer King of Kotha will premiere on Friday. The Malayalam gangster drama was originally released on August 24 and was an ambitious project for Salmaan, though it met with mixed to negative reviews. The movie is helmed by Abhilash Joshiy and bankrolled by Zee Studios.

'Love-All'

Kay Kay Menon-Swastika Mukherjee's sports drama Love-All, set against the backdrop of badminton, will also premiere on Friday. Like Goldfish, Love-All, too, was initially about to premiere on August 25 but was pushed back by a week. It's directed by Sudhanshu Sharma and was reportedly shot in only 40 days! Menon said about the film earlier, "Badminton﻿ is the real star in Love-All."

'The Equalizer'

Cinegoers will have another alternative in the form of The Equalizer, headlined by Denzel Washington. It's directed by Antoine Fuqua. IMDb describes the plot as: "Robert McCall finds himself at home in Southern Italy but he discovers his friends are under the control of local crime bosses. As events turn deadly, McCall has to become his friends' protector by taking on the mafia."

'Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem'

The animated film Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem was released in the US on August 2, where it opened to positive reviews. Now, it is finally arriving in India almost a month later. Micah Abbey, Shamon Brown Jr., Nicolas Cantu, Brady Noon, Ayo Edebiri, Maya Rudolph, John Cena, and Seth Rogen are among the voice actors in the film.

