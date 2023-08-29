#BoxOfficeCollection: 'King of Kotha' to be dethroned soon

Written by Aikantik Bag August 29, 2023 | 11:40 am 1 min read

Dulquer Salmaan is a known face in India, especially after the stupendous success of Sita Ramam. The pan-India star's recent theatrical outing King of Kotha had some buzz but the negative reviews and word of mouth have affected the film's box office collection. The action thriller opened to decent numbers but is not raking in well and will soon be taken down from theaters.

The collection has been quite underwhelming

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the mass entertainer earned Rs. 1.14 crore (early estimates) on Monday. Overall, it has earned Rs. 14.59 crore in India. Currently, the movie is slow like a snail. The cast includes Shabeer Kallarakkal, Prasanna, Gokul Suresh, Aishwarya Lekshmi, and Nyla Usha, among others. The movie is helmed by Abhilash Joshiy and bankrolled by Zee Studios.

