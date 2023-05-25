Entertainment

#BoxOfficeCollection: '2018' has a crucial weekend ahead

Malayalam cinema has been producing stellar work for decades. Recently, mainstream viewers got exposed to the goldmine, which has resulted in an unexpected boom in terms of box office collection. Tovino Thomas starrer 2018 is a recent addition to the phenomenon. The film has been praised by viewers and it has been minting money quite well at the box office.

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the thriller earned Rs. 1.75 crore (early estimates) on Wednesday. Overall, it earned Rs. 68.83 crore. Globally, it has crossed the Rs. 100 crore mark. The cast includes Kunchacko Boban, Asif Ali, Vineeth Sreenivasan, and Narain among others. The story revolves around 2018's Kerala floods. Interestingly, it is among the highest-grossing Malayalam films of all time.

