Entertainment

'Jawan,' 'Salaar': Major movies across genres hitting theaters in September

Written by Isha Sharma August 29, 2023 | 12:49 pm 3 min read

A number of films will release in theaters in September. Check this list

September is possibly going to be the biggest and the busiest month of the year for the film industry, with numerous movies lined up for release. These include Hollywood, Bollywood, South Indian, and pan-Indian films, and viewers will face no dearth of options, especially with a few movies releasing on the same day. Which one will you watch first out of these?

'The Equalizer 3,' 'Kushi'

Denzel Washington and Dakota Fanning's The Equalizer 3 is set to pump up the audience with its fast-paced action and captivating storyline. It's directed by Antoine Fuqua. Also scheduled for the same day is Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha Ruth Prabhu's tender, romantic drama Kushi, which has been in the buzz for a long time. Shiva Nirvana has directed it.

'Goldfish,' 'Love-All'

Kalki Kanmani and Deepti Naval have teamed up for Pushan Kripalani's Goldfish, which deals with the relationship between a young woman and her mother, who is struggling with dementia. It was earlier scheduled for release on August 25 but has now been pushed to September 1. Kay Kay Menon-Swastika Mukherjee's Love-All, set against the backdrop of badminton, will also premiere the same day.

'Jawan,' 'Miss Shetty Mr. Polishetty'

September 7 will be a big day for SRK fans all over India, since his second action film of the year, Jawan﻿ will be knocking on the theaters that day in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu. Vijay Sethupathi, Priyamani, and Nayanthara co-star in this Atlee directorial. It will be pitted against Anushka Shetty-Naveen Polishetty's Miss Shetty Mr. Polishetty, which will premiere the same day.

'The Nun II,' 'Chadramukhi 2'

And now, for the horror-thriller fanatics! The Nun II features an ensemble cast of Taissa Farmiga, Bonnie Aarons, Anna Popplewell, and Storm Reid, among others, and promises a bucketload of jumpscares and abundant edge-of-the-seat thrill. It releases on September 7. Kangana Ranaut-Raghava Lawrence's Chandramukhi 2, essentially a thriller but with shades of horror, will follow on September 19. P Vasu has directed it.

'The Great Indian Family,' 'Sukhee'

Vicky Kaushal and Manushi Chhillar starrer The Great Indian Family will be available from September 22 onwards. It has been directed by Dhoom 3 and Tashan fame Vijay Krishna Acharya. Sukhee, starring Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Amit Sadh﻿, and Kusha Kapila, will also release on the same day. It has been helmed by Sonal Joshi (earlier AD on Jab Harry Met Sejal).

'Salaar,' 'The Vaccine War'

Prabhas's much-anticipated action film Salaar: Part 1—Ceasefire will knock on the theaters on September 28 and is expected to have a thunderous opening. It has been directed by Prashanth Neel and co-stars Shruti Haasan, Jagapathi Babu, and Prithviraj Sukumaran. Salaar will lock horns with Vivek Agnihotri's The Vaccine War, which features Anupam Kher, Nana Patekar, Pallavi Joshi, and Sapthami Gowda, among others.

