Top 5 Wes Anderson movies, according to IMDb

Written by Namrata Ganguly August 25, 2023 | 11:50 am 2 min read

Wes Anderson's best films as per IMDb

Every filmmaker has a specific and unique style of making films that makes it their niche, their identity. The unique features that make a film a Wes Anderson film are his color palette, aesthetics, precise framing, and absurd sense of humor. Anderson has 11 feature films under his filmography spanning over three decades, each crafted in his signature style yet executed distinctly.

'The Grand Budapest Hotel' (8.1/10)

Ralph Fiennes leads the ensemble cast of 17 in the 2014 comedy-drama film The Grand Budapest Hotel. The film follows a young writer who meets an elderly high-class hotel owner. The latter tells the author about his young days as a lobby boy under an exceptional concierge. One of his most amazingly styled films, The Grand Budapest Hotel won four Oscars.

'Fantastic Mr. Fox' (7.9/10)

As the title suggests, Anderson's 2009 stop-motion animated comedy film Fantastic Mr. Fox is based on the 1970 children's novel of the same name. The story centers on the titular Mr. Fox (voiced by George Clooney), whose thieving spree causes three farmers named Boggis (Robin Hurlstone), Bunce (Hugo Guinness), and Bean (Michael Gambon) to hunt him and his family down.

'Moonrise Kingdom' (7.8/10)

Set on a fictional island, the 2012 coming-of-age film Moonrise Kingdom follows two young lovers from a New England town who flee and a local search team is out to find them. It's more eye-candy and adorable than tragic. Co-written by Roman Coppola, it stars Bruce Willis, Edward Norton, Bill Murray, Frances McDormand, Tilda Swinton, Jason Schwartzman, Bob Balaban, Jared Gilman, and Kara Hayward.

'Isle of Dogs' (7.8/10)

Isle of Dogs is yet another of Anderson's stop-motion animated films. Set in a fictional Japanese city, Megasaki, where a mayor has exiled all dogs to Trash Island because of an outbreak of canine influenza, the film follows the mayor's young nephew who sets out in search of his dog. He gets some help from a group of stray dogs.

'The Royal Tenenbaums' (7.6/10)

The 2001 comedy film The Royal Tenenbaums, dealing with several themes of dysfunctional family and redemption, has taken inspiration from Louis Malle's 1963 film The Fire Within and Orson Welles's 1942 film The Magnificent Ambersons, among others. It follows three siblings who were brilliant during their childhood but equally disappointing as adults. The film unfolds as the entire family reunites under one roof.

