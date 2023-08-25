#BoxOfficeCollection: 'Jailer' to gear up over the weekend

Written by Aikantik Bag August 25, 2023

'Jailer' box office collection

Megastar Rajinikanth has been a force of nature and is known for pushing the boundaries with every film. His recently released film Jailer has raked in huge chunks of money across the globe. In India, it is slated to surpass the Rs. 300 crore mark on Friday. At the national level, it is pitted against Gadar 2 and both films have been earning well.

Crucial weekend ahead for the film

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the Nelson Dilipkumar directorial earned Rs. 3 crore (early estimates) on Thursday. Overall, it has earned Rs. 298.75 crore in India. At the global level, it has breached the Rs. 500 crore mark. The movie received mixed reviews from critics. The cast includes Mohanlal, Jackie Shroff, Shiva Rajkumar, Tamannaah Bhatia, and Yogi Babu, among others.

