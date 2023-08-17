OTT: 'The Wheel of Time' S02 details are out
The Wheel of Time is one of the most-watched series on Amazon Prime Video and the makers are returning with its second season on September 1, 2023. As the anticipation is on a different high, the makers unveiled several character posters and gave a sneak peek into the world of the brand new season. The posters also tease the return of several characters.
Cast, crew, and other details
The action-adventure series is based on Robert Jordan and Brandon Sanderson's novel of the same name. The series is developed by Rafe Judkins and bankrolled by Sony Pictures Television and Amazon Studios. The cast includes Rosamund Pike, Daniel Henney, Zoe Robins, Madeleine Madden, and Kate Fleetwood, among others. The series has also been renewed for a third season.