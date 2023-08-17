OTT: 'The Wheel of Time' S02 details are out

Entertainment

OTT: 'The Wheel of Time' S02 details are out

Written by Aikantik Bag August 17, 2023 | 12:43 pm 1 min read

'The Wheel of Time' S02 premieres on September 1, 2023

The Wheel of Time is one of the most-watched series on Amazon Prime Video and the makers are returning with its second season on September 1, 2023. As the anticipation is on a different high, the makers unveiled several character posters and gave a sneak peek into the world of the brand new season. The posters also tease the return of several characters.

Cast, crew, and other details

The action-adventure series is based on Robert Jordan and Brandon Sanderson's novel of the same name. The series is developed by Rafe Judkins and bankrolled by Sony Pictures Television﻿ and Amazon Studios. The cast includes Rosamund Pike, Daniel Henney, Zoe Robins, Madeleine Madden, and Kate Fleetwood, among others. The series has also been renewed for a third season.

Twitter Post

Share this timeline