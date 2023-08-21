Prakash Raj receives flak for Chandrayaan-3 post: His past controversies

Written by Tanvi Gupta August 21, 2023 | 02:04 pm 3 min read

'Singham' actor Prakash Raj stirs controversy with Chandrayaan-3 post

Prakash Raj—controversy's favorite child—has once again captured headlines, this time by irking netizens with a sarcastic comment about India's Moon Mission, Chandrayaan-3. On Sunday, Raj took to X (formerly Twitter) to share a cartoon—in a subtle jest aimed at Vikram Lander of the mission. As this is not the first instance of the actor courting controversy—we gather some of his past contentious incidents.

But first, know all about the latest controversy

In an attempt at humor—Raj shared a cartoon depicting a man in a vest and lungi pouring tea in the air. The actor captioned the picture, "BREAKING NEWS:- First picture coming from the Moon by #VikramLander (sic)." Following this post, netizens criticized the actor for mocking the hard work of ISRO scientists and also accused him of displaying "blind hatred for PM Narendra Modi."

Take a look at Raj's post here

'There's a difference between hating someone and hating your country...'

Raj's tweet sparked a firestorm of outrage among netizens. A user said, "There is a difference between hating someone and hating your country. So sad to see this state of yours!" Clarifying that Chandrayaan-3 is an ISRO mission, not associated with any political party, another user commented, "This mission is from ISRO, not BJP...If it succeeds, it's for India, not for any party."

#StopHindiImposition: When Raj received backlash for disrespecting the Hindi language

Earlier in March, Raj shared an image of himself donning a T-shirt with a message in Kannada that read, "I don't know Hindi, Go!" Following this post, the actor was widely accused of propagating anti-Hindu sentiments—and a user even questioned whether an FIR would be lodged against Raj. In response, the actor stated that this act was his form of "protest against language imposition."

When Raj stirred controversy with comments on 'The Kashmir Files'

Earlier this year, Raj stirred controversy when he labeled the 2022 film The Kashmir Files as a "propaganda film." Speaking at an event in Kerala, Raj expressed his opinions by saying, "It is one of the nonsense films...but we know who produced it. Shameless. International jury spits on them." This comment didn't sit well with the netizens, who came in support of Vivek Agnihotri.

When Raj courted controversy for slapping a Hindi-speaking man

In 2021, Raj courted controversy for slapping a man in a scene from his film Jai Bhim—for speaking in Hindi. The scene sparked a debate, with some interpreting it as a direct insult to Hindi speakers. Amid the backlash, Raj responded to the criticism, saying, "After watching Jai Bhim, they didn't see the agony of the tribal people...they saw the slap...this exposes their agenda."

