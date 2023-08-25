Naseeruddin directs Saba Azad in 'Man Woman Man Woman'

August 25, 2023

'Man Woman Man Woman' is releasing on YouTube on Friday

Naseeruddin Shah is a one-man institution of Indian cinema. He made his directorial debut with Yun Hota Toh Kya Hota in 2006. After a 17-year hiatus, Shah returns to directing with his short film debut, Man Woman Man Woman. The film stars Saba Azad, Ratna Pathak Shah, Vivaan Shah, and Tarun Dhanrajgir. It is set to release on the Large Short Films YouTube channel on Friday.

Shah family collaborating on an interesting drama

Man Woman Man Woman explores the complex relationships between its characters, with Shah envisioning his wife Ratna and son Vivaan in central roles. Ratna portrays a humorous woman determined to enjoy life, while Vivaan plays a more laid-back character. Imaad Shah, Shah's elder son, also contributed as an associate director on the project.

Hrithik Roshan praised the short film

Superstar Hrithik Roshan shared the film's trailer on Instagram and lauded Shah's directing skills. He also tagged his rumored partner Azad and Imaad in the Story. Roshan and Azad are often seen making appearances together. Reflecting on Shah's previous directorial venture, Yun Hota Toh Kya Hota, Shah had expressed disappointment with the outcome and took full accountability for it. With Man Woman Man Woman, he hopes to showcase his growth as a director and captivate audiences once again.

