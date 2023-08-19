#BoxOfficeCollection: Unstoppable 'Gadar 2' scripts history; enters Rs. 300cr club

Written by Tanvi Gupta August 19, 2023 | 11:16 am 2 min read

Sunny Deol-led 'Gadar 2' joins the elite Rs. 300cr club

Films entering the Rs. 300cr club is no small feat, and Sunny Deol starrer Gadar 2 has triumphantly crossed this milestone on the eighth day. To recall, the cross-border love story set the box office on fire with its unprecedented opening-day collection of Rs. 40.1cr on August 11. As the second Friday approached, the movie displayed no signs of slowing down. Here's the breakdown.

Why does this story matter?

Helmed by Anil Sharma, the sequel to the 2001 blockbuster Gadar: Ek Prem Katha marked the return of Deol as Tara Singh and Ameesha Patel as Sakeena. Additionally, it featured Sharma's sonUtkarsh Singh in a pivotal role. Even though it went head-to-head with Akshay Kumar's OMG 2 and the Rajinikanth starrer Jailer, Gadar 2 paved the path for its success without encountering any hindrances.

Day 8 collection: 'Gadar 2' earns Rs. 20.5cr

It goes without saying Gadar 2 successfully tapped into nostalgia and showcased a power-packed performance by Deol. Following the conclusion of its first week with a remarkable collection of Rs. 284.63cr, the film embarked on its second week by garnering Rs. 20.5cr in India, per Sacnilk. With this, Gadar 2 has now entered the Rs. 300cr club, amassing a total of Rs. 305.13cr (domestic).

'Gadar 2' breaks second Friday collection record in Hindi belt

Gadar 2 is on a record-breaking spree! With its impressive estimated collection of Rs. 20.5cr on the second Friday, the film has exceeded the earnings of movies such as Pathaan (Rs. 13cr), The Kashmir Files (Rs. 19cr), Dangal (Rs. 18cr), and PK (Rs. 15cr). Furthermore, it surpassed Baahubali 2 (Hindi)'s collections of Rs. 19.5cr to achieve an all-time record for the highest second-Friday earnings.

Here's everything about 'Gadar 2'

Continuing the legacy of the cult cross-border story, Gadar 2 follows Singh (Deol) on a daring journey across the border to rescue his son from the clutches of the Pakistan Army. The movie encountered a direct clash with OMG 2—a satirical courtroom drama—which is set to enter the Rs. 100cr club. The combined performance of these two films has indeed been a delightful surprise.

