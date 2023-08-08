#BoxOfficeCollection: 'RRKPK' needs to gain momentum on weekdays

Written by Aikantik Bag August 08, 2023

'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani' box office collection

Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani has brought back the gold standard of Bollywood extravagant romance. The film has received praise from both critics and viewers and the same is reflected in its box office collection. After surpassing the Rs. 100 crore mark in India, the romantic comedy has raked in more than Rs. 200 crore at the global box office.

Crucial week ahead for the film

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the Alia Bhatt-headlined film earned Rs. 4.25 crore (early estimates) on Monday. Overall, it has earned Rs. 109.33 crore. The film has surprisingly failed the second Monday test and it will be interesting to see if it can keep the momentum on weekdays. The movie also stars Ranveer Singh, Dharmendra, and Shabana Azmi, among others.

