Written by Isha Sharma August 08, 2023 | 04:10 am 2 min read

Happy birthday to Fahadh Faasil!

One of the leading actors in the Malayalam film industry, Fahadh Faasil is celebrating his 41st birthday on Tuesday. He commenced his career with Kaiyethum Doorath and has been a part of several notable movies such as Bangalore Days and 22 Female Kottayam. No better day than today to revisit one of his most underrated films Irul, which came out in 2021 on Netflix.

'Irul' focuses on only three characters

Irul co-stars Darshana Rajendran and Soubin Shahir and the entire film revolves around only these three actors. The mystery thriller follows a couple—Alex Parayil (Shahir) and Archana Pillai (Rajendran) who plan a romantic weekend getaway with no phones. However, when their car breaks down, they are forced to seek shelter in a secluded house where they meet a dangerous stranger, Unni (Faasil).

Fan of chamber films? 'Irul' might be for you

The primary reason Irul (translation: darkness) works is because it's a chamber film, meaning it's mostly set in one location. Considering it's a fast-paced thriller, there couldn't have been a better way to explore the paranoia, fear, and jitters that the three central characters feel in the film. It's also heavily redolent of Ram Gopal Varma's Kaun? which had a somewhat similar storyline.

Faasil displays a range of emotions throughout

We recommend Irul because it is a true marker of what a powerhouse performer Faasil is. The film is replete with twists and turns after every few minutes and they allow Faasil to experiment with and explore his craft, since he goes from being innocent to being dangerously malevolent within a few seconds. We buy his act because Faasil wants us to!

More on his acting charisma in 'Irul'

Faasil is the last of the three actors to enter the frame, but he is the one who stays with us till the end. With a cigarette, a full beard, and large glasses, Faasil cuts a creepy figure, indicating that he is not who he seems. The script and cinematography complement his sinister plans and his blood-stained climax look will be your final takeaway.

